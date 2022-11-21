Usherpa President Wins Women With Vision Award
Chris Harrington wins an award for leading the way through her vision in the workplace.
The Women With Vision Award Winners are the absolute most exceptional examples of the best in class the mortgage industry has to offer.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision for Success Coaching has announced the winners of the 2022 Women With Vision Award and Usherpa President and Co-Founder Chris Harrington is among the award recipients. For the fourth year, 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching has recognized women professionals in the mortgage and real estate industries. Many of the awardees have launched their own business ventures, hold key positions in the mortgage or real estate industry, and mentor the next generation of women leaders.
“The Women With Vision Award Winners are the absolute most exceptional examples of the best in class the mortgage industry has to offer,” said Christine Beckwith, President of 20 / 20 Vision for Success Coaching. “This award signifies excellence and is a prestigious award bestowed only upon those deserving of such recognition. These shining examples of incredible professionalism represent the finest innovators, mover and shakers, as well as producers in the American banking industry. They deserve every ounce of attention they will receive as recipients! I commend them all on their accomplishments. We are proud to give them this space and honor.”
Winners are nominated based on their reputation of excellence, inspiration, professionalism, and leadership in their industries as they continue to aim for their vision. Being nominated is also one of the greatest compliments a peer can bestow on a fellow industry leader.
“I’m very pleased to be recognized with this award and congratulate all of the strong women leaders who made the 2022 class,” Harrington said. “I appreciate the work Christine does to promote both the industry and the excellent cadre of female executives working here.”
The 2022 Women With Vision Award Winners will be featured in a special January 2023 issue of the Women With Vision Magazine sharing their stories of inspiration, professionalism, and leadership as they balance work and life. The recipients will be recognized LIVE at the Vision Summit in 2023 and receive a trophy.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
