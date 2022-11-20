A total of 95,447 samples have been collected from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (19 November) from the key areas and regular testing drives; All are negative

MACAU, November 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, in response to the itinerary of the newly confirmed imported case of COVID-19 (a 60-year-old Mainland female tourist) in Macao yesterday (19 November), to eliminate the risk of infection for people who have been to the concerned areas or nearby events, a “4 Tests in 5 Days” NAT drive is carried out from 19-23 November, for the key areas where the case had visited. From 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (19 November), a total of 95,447 samples have been collected from the key areas and regular testing drives; all of them are negative.

Individuals who participate in the “4 Tests in 5 Days” key area NAT drive, which was launched on 19 November, are reminded of the following:

1. Prior booking is strictly required

The current key area NAT is conducted strictly on an appointment basis. Participants must make an online appointment in advance and arrive at the testing station on time to avoid overcrowding.

2. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

3. Repeat testing is not necessary if already sampled for other categories of NAT tests on the same day

For people who have been sampled in other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23 November, the test will be counted in this testing drive, and they do not need to repeat the test on the same day; however, people with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities;

4. Result obtained in the Mainland can be taken as the test result on that day after it is transferred to the Macao Health Code

People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result on that day.

5. Take the last test on 23 November

Concerned individuals are required to undergo “4 Tests in 5 Days” from 19 to 23 November (i.e. a total of 4 nucleic acid tests on 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 November, where the last one must be taken on 23 November), each test should be at least 12 hours apart.

6. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

7. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.