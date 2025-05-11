Secretary O: Director Xia paying great attention to Macao’s cultural work

MACAU, May 11 - The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, today said that Director Xia Baolong showed a high level of interest in Macao’s cultural work, and provided clear guidance regarding the field of social and cultural affairs.

Mr Xia, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, visited today several cultural sites, including: the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao; the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum; Mong-Ha Village; the Former Residence of General Ye Ting; and the Dom Pedro V Theatre. Secretary O accompanied Director Xia on these visits.

Throughout his visits to the cultural sites, Director Xia expressed a keen interest in the development of Macao’s cultural sector, and affirmed the work being done in the social and cultural field, said Ms O. Director Xia also expressed hope that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue to make good use of the patriotic elements of these sites, for the purposes of patriotic education.

Director Xia expressed particular interest in the development plans for Macao’s international integrated cultural and tourism zone. He hoped the MSAR Government would conduct thorough research and comprehensive evaluations throughout its planning, construction and management phases, with the goal of creating high-standard cultural spaces that blend historical heritage with contemporary appeal. Additionally, Director Xia showed interest in Macao’s cultural heritage preservation efforts, suggesting that on the basis of proper protection further revitalisation could be achieved.

Secretary O told reporters that her social and cultural work team has always adhered to the spirit of the important speeches given by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao, keeping in mind President Xi’s “Four Aspirations”.

The social and cultural work team will follow the guidance provided by Director Xia, under the leadership of the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, by promoting unity and cooperation, enhancing interdepartmental collaboration, and focusing on establishing Macao as an important bridgehead for high-level national opening up, and a significant window for exchange between the Chinese civilisation and Western civilisations. The team would also strengthen the construction of the “One Base”, conduct preliminary research on the Macao international integrated cultural and tourism zone, explore Macao’s tourism resources, promote a “culture+” approach, and support Macao’s appropriate economic diversification development.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May) and will proceed with the fifth day of his Macao inspection tour tomorrow (Monday).