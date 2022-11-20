Williston Barracks/Injury Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1007625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 at 0823 hours
STREET: VT Route 117
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Skunk Hollow Road
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gerald Couture II
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
PASSENGER: Kylee Couture
AGE: 12
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Pamela Putzier
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
PASSENGER: Christopher Putzier
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 20, 2022, at approximately 0823 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 117 near Skunk Hollow Road in the Town of Jericho.
Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, statements from the operators, and witnesses at the scene, Troopers determined that vehicle #1, operated by Gerald Couture II (50) of South Burlington, VT, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This caused the vehicle to cross over the centerline and strike vehicle #2 head on. All four occupants of the vehicles were extricated from their respective vehicles by fire and rescue personnel and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for medical treatment.
VT Route 117 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while responders worked to clear the scene.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Underhill Jericho Fire Department, Essex Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Essex Rescue, Williston Rescue, St Mike's Rescue, Bushey's Towing, and Any Time Towing.
This collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at 802-878-7111 or tyler.silva@vermont.gov.