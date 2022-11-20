Williston Barracks/Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 22A1007625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 at 0823 hours

STREET: VT Route 117

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Skunk Hollow Road

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice Covered





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gerald Couture II

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: UVMMC





PASSENGER: Kylee Couture

AGE: 12

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: UVMMC





VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Pamela Putzier

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC





PASSENGER: Christopher Putzier

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC





VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled





SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 20, 2022, at approximately 0823 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 117 near Skunk Hollow Road in the Town of Jericho.





Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, statements from the operators, and witnesses at the scene, Troopers determined that vehicle #1, operated by Gerald Couture II (50) of South Burlington, VT, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This caused the vehicle to cross over the centerline and strike vehicle #2 head on. All four occupants of the vehicles were extricated from their respective vehicles by fire and rescue personnel and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for medical treatment.





VT Route 117 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while responders worked to clear the scene.







The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Underhill Jericho Fire Department, Essex Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Essex Rescue, Williston Rescue, St Mike's Rescue, Bushey's Towing, and Any Time Towing.





This collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at 802-878-7111 or tyler.silva@vermont.gov.



