CERTiFi by Mercy College Partners with Focus EduSolutions to Offer Micro-Credentials in Insurance Sales and Food Truck Entrepreneurship

CERTiFi by Mercy College today announced the launch of micro-credentials in Insurance Sales and Food Truck Entrepreneurship through a partnership with Focus EduSolutions. The two innovative micro-credentials were designed by industry experts for those looking to start a new profession or further their career in either the food truck industry or the insurance industry.

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERTiFi by Mercy College today announced the launch of micro-credentials in Insurance Sales and Food Truck Entrepreneurship through a partnership with Focus EduSolutions. The two innovative micro-credentials were designed by industry experts for those looking to start a new profession or further their career in either the food truck industry or the insurance industry. Both micro-credentials will teach the basics and fundamentals of how to be successful in either career path.

CERTiFi is part of Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact, which was launched in January 2022 to enhance and further individual's careers, filling skills gaps in today's labor market and preparing them for the future workforce. Focus EduSolutions is revolutionizing workforce readiness by bridging the gap between higher education and industry education in creating truly innovative micro-credentials that are built to the needs of the industry today and the job demands of tomorrow.

The micro-credential in Insurance Sales, called "Insurance Sales Accelerator https://newskills.certifi.mercy.edu/insurance-sales null " addresses the skill gaps that exist in the insurance industry by providing a core, foundational understanding of sales, advanced sales conversion optimization strategies, productivity planning, and an overview of technologies expected to be utilized in today's insurance market. This credential is for those looking to start a rewarding career that serves people, who has their or studying for the test, or someone looking to enhance their sales and portfolio.

The micro-credential in Food Truck Entrepreneurship https://newskills.certifi.mercy.edu/food-truck-entrepreneurship null provides comprehensive information for individuals looking to be successful in starting a food truck business and operating a food truck. The credential is also for food truck business owners who wish to improve their current operations.

"We are thrilled to offer these exciting new credentialing programs that speak to both entrepreneurial and traditional workplace opportunities in today's labor market," said -Brian Amkraut, Ph.D., vice president and general manager, Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact at Mercy. "These courses, developed in partnership with Focus EduSolutions provide the solid educational foundation to launch a new career or advance one's current interests in these growing fields."

Enrollment is now open for Insurance Sales Accelerator and Food Truck Entrepreneurship. The start date for both credentials is Tuesday, December 6. For more information and to enroll, please visit newskills.certifi.mercy.edu/home https://newskills.certifi.mercy.edu/home null.

About Focus EduSolutions: https://focusedusolutions.com/ Focus EduSolutions is a Boston-based company that works with colleges, universities, and industries to create micro-credentials to meet the needs of industries throughout the country. These micro-credentials are developed by Focus EduSolutions in partnership with subject matter experts directly from the industry and industry associations. Their mission is to create an education system that truly addresses the needs of the industry, provides alternative methods of education for future generations that are cost and time effective, and creates stronger relationships between higher education institutions and industry, for permanent culture change and workforce development solutions. Their certificates address the skills gaps that currently exist in the workforce, assist industries in their transformational changes, and provide educational opportunities for future generations of the industry.

About CERTiFi by Mercy College: CERTiFi by Mercy College https://certifi.mercy.edu/ null is an initiative led by Mercy College's Division of Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact that is designed to help learners with or without college degrees further their careers, advance their skills and gain credentials that are vital in today's workforce. Learners can reskill or upskill by enrolling in a diverse array of courses and certificate programs curated from various providers on topics including cannabis education, software development and design, insurance sales, marketing, food truck entrepreneurship, nonprofit management and small business management.

Media Contact

Vik Aurora, Focus EduSolutions, 1 6178388012, vik.a@focusedusolutions.com

Jodi Epstein Hoellger, Mercy College, (914) 255-4009, jepsteinhoellger@mercy.edu

SOURCE CERTiFi by Mercy College