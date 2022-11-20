Parliamentary secretary's statement on Multiculturalism Week

CANADA, November 20 - Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in celebration of Multiculturalism Week, Nov. 20-26, 2022:

“Multiculturalism Week is a time to celebrate the diverse range of cultures in British Columbia. There are more than 200 First Nation communities in B.C. living and working alongside Métis and Inuit people, as well as people from more than 200 different countries or regions. This diverse range of cultures shapes British Columbia’s history and enriches our province with traditions, food, music and different ways of seeing the world.

“This week is also an opportunity to learn more about other cultures and reflect on our individual and collective efforts to ensure all British Columbians feel safe and included in the province they call home.

“On Nov. 28-29, I will have the honour of speaking at the second Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). I look forward to sharing our government’s progress dismantling systemic racism through the implementation of the historic Anti-Racism Data Act, which was the first of its kind to be co-developed with Indigenous Peoples and racialized communities. I am so proud that our work here in B.C. is having a worldwide impact. That means our work is shaping anti-racism policy work around the globe, which is a something every British Columbian can be proud of.

“Our anti-racism work is only just beginning, and I am more committed more than ever to continuing this important work alongside all British Columbians who are standing up against hate and celebrating diversity fiercely. I wish you all a very happy Multiculturalism Week!”

Learn More:

For more information about the Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, visit:

https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/global-forum-against-racism-and-discrimination-2022