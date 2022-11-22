Legacy Book Press LLC Releases New Novel "Alas, Hestia" by Charlotte Morgan

Cover of novel Alas, Hestia The personal story publisher.

Legacy Book Press LLC releases a new novel, "Alas, Hestia" by Charlotte Morgan, a story of rediscovery of self and loss all in one.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce our latest novel, Alas, Hestia by Charlotte Morgan. This new novel follows Linda Barbour Vanderbilt as she reluctantly returns to WVU for her husband's 30-year fraternity reunion with him and her teenaged daughter. She doesn't know if she'll be met with welcome, indifference, or rejection. Not only will she be reunited with friends JoAnne, Regina, and Marya, but she may also run into Simone, the catalyst behind her running away from WVU after sophomore year, abandoning her friends and the life she had planned. As the weekend reunion progresses, Linda finds herself faced with open arms, indifference, and disdain. When an unexpected event extends their stay, Linda hears and tells shocking secrets, faces her demons, and discovers the similarities and differences among all of her and husband's college friends during the sixties and ensuing 30 years, all while trying to instill wisdom in her daughter she wishes she’d acquired earlier.

Morgan talks about her inspiration behind the making of Alas, Hestia. "As I gather annually with my husband John's fraternity brothers and their wives, I'm struck by the way the stories center around the men's college experiences, never the women's. I went to a woman's college, so I knew our stories were just as rich, quirky, and important. I talked with a number of the wives and was fascinated by their experiences. Alas, Hestia grew out of that awareness. I encourage women to interject their stories in the conversations. I hope Alas, Hestia generates those openings.

As a dedicated supporter of women sharing their stories, Morgan shares how she hopes her novel inspires her readers. "Like most writers, I grew up as an observer. I love it when people tell unexpected stories about their lives—everyone has a tale to tell. In Alas, Hestia I try to create a platform for women to share their individual experiences. I love to imagine book groups using Alas, Hestia as an opening for their own stories."

Charlotte Morgan grew up in Richmon, Virginia. This is Charlotte's second book with Legacy Book Press, which published her memoir, Are You Gregg's Mother?, in January 2021. She lives in Lynchburg, Virginia, her artist husband John Dure Morgan, and one sassy Standard Poodle.

Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. Alas, Hestia is its 20th publication, with at least fifteen more already in production for release in 2022 and 2023. Learn more about LBP here. Purchase the book on Amazon here.