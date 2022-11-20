Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000

George Long Award Recipient for Business -ADT George Long Award for Individual- Eda & Cliff Viner Mayors Of Boca Raton

Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.

A pair of LIVE pink flamingos joined in the fun with more than 500 of the Who’s Who of the City’s civic, business, and nonprofit leaders. Guests “danced the night away” to celebrate “Boca Raton, A Tropical Paradise,” and raise more than $320,000 to support the health and wellness needs of nonprofits within their community. The sold-out event featured lavishly tropical-themed décor, silent and live auctions, and music for dancing by The Steve Chase Band.

Annual George Long Awards, named for the City’s first mayor, designed by Tiffany & Co and sponsored by Sklar Furnishings, were presented to recognize a business, nonprofit organization, and individuals. The honorees were chosen for their daily community involvement and business practices that positively promote the City of Boca Raton and showcase Boca as a great place to live, work, play and educate. The 2022 honorees were ADT Security Services, internationally headquartered in Boca Raton, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County that includes the Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, and Eda and Cliff Viner for their scholarship foundation.

The Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award was presented to Dr. Michael T.B. Dennis, founding chair of the dean’s Advisory Board for the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University. Dennis continues to be an advocate for medical academics as a board of directors and executive committee member of the 2022 Palm Beach County Medical Society. The award honors Gelb’s memory and legacy as a founding member of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and the senior academic advisor who helped establish the College of Medicine at FAU, Palm Beach County’s only medical school. A highlight of the evening was spirited bidding on the live auction items that included one- of-a-kind experiences. These included a private in-home dinner for 10 guests by Michelin Star and James Beard chef Fabio Trabocchi, who will soon open Fiolina Pasta House at the forthcoming new Restaurant Row in Boca Raton; Wimbledon experience as guests of John McEnroe; tickets to New York Fashion Week show and designer’s party; 2023 Country Music Awards (CMA) experience for two with red carpet passes, VIP private suite hosted by entertainer and passes to private rehearsals; “Yellowstone” TV series’ experience with cast member/actor Cole Hauser; and white gold, diamond and multi-color sapphire necklace custom-designed by Cristino Fine Jewelry.

The 2022 Mayors Ball was produced by Kaye Communications PR and Marketing, and co-chaired by Rosie Inguanzo-Martin and David Eltringham, with Honorary Chairs Nicole and Jonathan Whitney and Gloria and Shaheer Hosh. The host committee included current president Jeff Weber, past Mayors Ball co-chairs Kim Champion, Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Jon Kaye, Dyana Kenney, and Constance Scott. Additional committee members included Stuart Fife, Bruce Spizler, Gwen Herb, Alan Kaye, Dr. Allen Konis, Garcia Peters, Linda Petrakis, Dr. Ron Rubin, Howard Tai, Chloe Textor, Gloria Wank, Janice Williams, and Marilyn Wilson.

Sponsors supporting the evening’s mission included ADT, Sun Capital Partners Foundation, The Wechsler Foundation, Eda & Cliff Viner, E.M. Lynn Foundation, The Geo Group, Trabocchi Restaurant Group’s Fiolina Boca Raton, Office Depot, Rudman Law Group, SKLAR Furnishings, TD Bank, Transworld Business Advisors, Transworld Commercial Real Estate, FPL, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Cristino Chocolates, Kaye Communications PR, Blue Green Vacations, Brain Bowl, ModMed, MorseLife, Constance Scott, The Harbour Financial Group Morgan Stanley, Marilyn & Mark Swillinger, The Siegel Law Group, Pamela & PBC Mayor Robert Weinroth, Aequus Partners, and Boca Raton Magazine.

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton was recently named District 6930 Rotary Club of the Year and is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

While the Mayors Ball funds the RCDBR’s grant program, the Club also hosts the annual Honor Your Doctor Luncheon founded by Helen M. Babione. Now approaching the 25th year, this event has recognized physician leadership and excellence, while raising scholarship monies for students at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, students at Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing on FAU’s Boca Raton campus, and healthcare students at Lynn University in Boca Raton and Palm Beach State College campuses.

For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities for the 8th Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 11, 2023; visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166, email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org

