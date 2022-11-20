ROAD CLOSED VT ROUTE 117 JERICHO
VT Route 117 near box number 228 in the town of Jericho is blocked and closed down due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
