$50 Million Insurance via “A” Investment Grade Underwriter to Support US Solar Manufacturing Plant: Stock Symbol: SNPW

SNPW SNPW Solar SNPW PANEL SNPW Bus Stops SNPW Projects

$50 Million Insurance via “A” Investment Grade Underwriter to Support US Solar Manufacturing Plant; Marketing of Clean Energy Tech with FoxESS & Marine

Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNPW)

It is extremely gratifying to see the swift action by Invictus to secure the high-level “A” Investment Grade underwriter support which will now help move the financing for our planned solar power” — Nicholas Campanella, CEO of SNPW