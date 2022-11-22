Fast Rising Sleep-Friendly Snack Pioneer Outsells Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Test: Stock Symbol; NGTF

NGTF is Investable NGTF in Hotels across America NGTF Nighttime Snack Leader NGTF on QVC

Hotels across the country are introducing sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream to help guests snack better and sleep better.

Nightfood Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

We’re in the paperwork stages of getting Nightfood cookies set up with some of the largest broadline distributors in the country, making them available to hotels coast to coast just like our ice cream” — Sean Folkson, NGTF CEO

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Rising Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snack Pioneer Outsells Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Test: Nightfood, Inc . (Stock Symbol: NGTF)Hotels across the country are introducing sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream to help guests snack better and sleep better.Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) entered national hotel distribution in May, the result of an extensive and successful pilot test with a leading global hospitality company. NGTF has since secured distribution in select US locations of many of the largest hotel chains in the world, including Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt House, Crowne Plaza, Fairfield Inn, Candlewood Suites, SpringHill Suites, Sonesta, and more.Almost half of all snacking takes place between dinner and bed. The result is an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.NGTF sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, national distribution in the high-margin hotel vertical is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.Recent Headlines: NGTF Continues to Capture Strong Share of Hotel Location Ice Cream Pint Sales. Nightfood Ice Cream Featured on vCommerce Leader QVC. NGTF Expands Hotel Guest Snack Options with Sleep-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch. Addition of Two New Cookie Flavors: Snoozerdoodle and Date Night Cherry Oat.Sleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Outsells Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Lobby Shop Controlled TestPotential Market for Sleep-Friendly Snacks Includes 56,000 HotelsOn November 16th NGTF announced that Nightfood ice cream pints outsold both Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin Robbins in a recently completed controlled test in leading hotels.Since launching into national hotel distribution in May of this year, NGTF has secured placements in select locations of major hotel chains including Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt House, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, Springhill Suites, Fairfield Inn, Crowne Plaza, Sonesta, and more.The third-party point-of-sale data collected across more than 30 major hotels for nine weeks of sales showed that Nightfood pints captured 43% of all pint volume. Ben & Jerry’s had 34%, and Baskin Robbins had 23%. All pints were priced at the same $8.50 per pint during this testing period.During the first six weeks of the test, ads for Nightfood were displayed in a segment of the participating hotels. Surprisingly, Nightfood had a larger unit share in the hotels without ads. For the final three weeks, there were no ads for any of the brands in any of the properties. With all ads removed, NGTF sales remained constant while the other brands’ sales decreased. As a result, NGTF share of overall pint sales surged from 40% in the first six weeks to 50% for the final three weeks.The conclusions NGTF management drew from the test were that ads for Nightfood ice cream pints actually lifted sales of the more well-known competitors (which is not uncommon), and that sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream, without ads, was decisively the top-selling pint for the entire test period.This new data supports the previously reported (and unrelated) sales data from Impulsify which showed Nightfood challenging Haagen Dazs for sales in hotel lobby shops. In that unrelated 30-hotel subset of Impulsify-powered markets that sold both Nightfood and Haagen Dazs pints, but no other brands of pints, NGTF captured 39% of pint sales during September and October despite a higher average selling price of $7.90, compared to $7.55 for the 62-year-old Haagen Dazs brand.Nightfood Announces Production Scheduled for Two New Cookie Flavors: Snoozerdoodle and Date Night Cherry OatOn November 8th NGTF announced that research and development work has been successfully completed on two new flavors of cookies, which will soon join Nightfood’s recently launched Prime-Time Chocolate Chip cookies.Hundreds of hotels across the country now stock Nightfood ice cream pints since the brand’s introduction into national hotel distribution earlier this year. NGTF recently reported that Nightfood was capturing a strong share of hotel lobby shop pint ice cream sales when head-to-head with Haagen Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and other legacy brands.Now, hotels can also offer Nightfood sleep-friendly cookies for their guests’ nighttime cravings as an alternative to Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and others.Nightfood’s Snoozerdoodle is a snickerdoodle cookie, with a dusting of ground cinnamon and sugar. Each 30-gram serving is 100 calories, with 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of sugar.Date Night Cherry Oat features melatonin-rich Montmorency cherries as the first ingredient. Each 30-gram serving is 100 calories with 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of sugar.For comparison, a 30-gram serving of Oreos is 140 calories, 1 gram of protein, <1 gram of fiber, and 12 grams of sugar.“The feedback on Prime-Time Chocolate Chip has been fantastic, and we’re excited to introduce these flavors to round out the cookie line,” commented Sean Folkson, NGTF CEO. “We’re in the paperwork stages of getting Nightfood cookies set up with some of the largest broadline distributors in the country, making them available to hotels coast to coast, just like our ice cream.”Production for both flavors is slated for early December. Available in two-serving, 60-gram pouches, all flavors of Nightfood cookies are expected to sell for between $4.49 and $6.49 per pouch in hotels. NGTF Continues to Capture Strong Share of Hotel Location Ice Cream Pint SalesOn November 2nd NGTF announced that independent sales data for September and October across a subsection of qualifying hotel lobby marketplaces show that Nightfood ice cream pints are capturing a significant percentage of hotel ice cream pint sales from industry-leading Haagen Dazs.The reporting subset represents all 30 hotels across the country which only sold 2 brands of pint ice cream (Nightfood and Haagen Dazs) during the two-month period and for which point-of-sale purchase data is available. Hotels that only sold Nightfood pints were excluded from the analysis, as were hotels that sold more than two brands of pints.NGTF ice cream, which began appearing nationally in hotel freezers less than six months ago, captured over 39% of total ice cream pint unit sales against the iconic Haagen Dazs which launched in 1960. In 33% of those hotels, NGTF outsold Haagen Dazs, head-to-head.NGTF which recently added sleep-friendly cookies to its product line, believes any hotel selling snacks has an obligation to make sleep-friendly snacks available for their guests. There are 56,000 hotels in the U.S., and the company believes Nightfood should be in every one of them. NGTF is sharing this independent sales data with hotel decision-makers as we work to secure additional distribution commitments and timelines with some of the largest brands in the hotel industry. Nightfood Ice Cream Featured on vCommerce Leader QVCOn October 4th NGTF announced that Nightfood ice cream would make its third appearance that day on QVC, a world leader in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms.NGTF appeared on QVC twice in recent months, having debuted on April 6, 2022. The 3rd time featured a new bundle for QVC shoppers, featuring a nine-pint sample pack, including popular flavors Midnight Chocolate, Cookies n’ Dreams, and After-Dinner Mint Chip. Many flavors of Nightfood ice cream are also available for sale on the QVC website. NGTF Expands Hotel Guest Snack Options with Sleep-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie LaunchHotels Are Now Addressing the Nutritional Factors That Can Impact Guest Sleep QualityOn August 29th NGTF announced that the first commercial production run of Nightfood cookies had been completed.Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream entered national hotel distribution in May 2022 through a relationship with one of the leading companies in global hospitality. The revolutionary snack brand has since secured distribution in select properties across many of the world’s largest hotel brands including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott, Hyatt, Wyndham, Crowne Plaza, Sonesta, Clarion, La Quinta, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Ramada and many more.Compared to regular chocolate chip cookies, each 30-gram serving of NGTF Prime-Time Chocolate Chip cookies contains less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories, with more protein, an added prebiotic fiber blend, inositol, and Vitamin B6, all to make NGTF a more sleep-friendly choice.For more information on Nightfood, Inc. (NGTF) visit: https://www.nightfood.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson on The Future of Nighttime Nutrition and Sleep-Friendly Snacking