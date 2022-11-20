Westminster Barracks / Crash - Injury
CASE#: 22B1006956
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
DATE/TIME: 11/20/22 at approximately 0008 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Newfane
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #652
WEATHER: clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Benjamin Stone
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Townshend, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious Injuries
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, UMASS Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster was advised of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and learned one vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into two parked vehicles in the driveway of a residence. Fire personnel located the operator of the vehicle, identified to be Benjamin Stone, 21, of West Townshend. Preliminary investigation indicates Stone was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Stone was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later life flighted to UMASS Medical Center with serious injuries. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
