Westminster Barracks / Crash - Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1006956

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/20/22 at approximately 0008 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Newfane

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #652

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Benjamin Stone

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Townshend, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious Injuries

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, UMASS Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster was advised of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and learned one vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into two parked vehicles in the driveway of a residence. Fire personnel located the operator of the vehicle, identified to be Benjamin Stone, 21, of West Townshend. Preliminary investigation indicates Stone was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Stone was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later life flighted to UMASS Medical Center with serious injuries. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

