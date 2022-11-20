Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest, Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009118

TROOPER: David Garces                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 at 0100 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Ave, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Kasea Hill                                            

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/20/2022 at 0100 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a disturbance at Park Avenue, in Lyndon, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill (43), had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County, Vermont. When Troopers took Hill into custody, she resisted arrest. Hill was transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Complex where she was held on $200 bail for the warrant. She was charged for resisting arrest for a later court date in Caledonia County on 01/09/2023.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/09/2023 0830 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Complex   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

