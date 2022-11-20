St. Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest, Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009118
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2022 at 0100 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Ave, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Warrant
ACCUSED: Kasea Hill
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/20/2022 at 0100 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a disturbance at Park Avenue, in Lyndon, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill (43), had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County, Vermont. When Troopers took Hill into custody, she resisted arrest. Hill was transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Complex where she was held on $200 bail for the warrant. She was charged for resisting arrest for a later court date in Caledonia County on 01/09/2023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.