United Fight Alliance and “For the Fighter in You” announce 3-Part Podcast Series: “Conversations with Carnivores”
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Jordan “Jay” Adams on “For the Fighter in You” podcast as he speaks with Dr. Robert Kiltz, Dr. Anthony Chaffee and Dr. Christopher Stadtherr in this new 3-part series with carnivore enthusiasts who believe meat, among other things, can sharpen your mind! Tune in to “For the Fighter In You” on Spotify, Podbean, Amazon and Apple.
Dr. Robert Kiltz
A thought leader in the keto carnivore movement, Dr. Robert Kiltz is the owner of CNY Fertility. Dr. Kiltz discusses over 10 ailments that carnivore nutrition resolved for him, how he feels an animal-based diet dramatically improves mental clarity, fertility and health and address audience questions. This, and more in part one of a 3-part carnivore nutrition podcast series “Conversations with Carnivores (Who Happen to be MD’s)” on For the Fighter in You. Click here to listen to part 1.
Dr. Robert Kiltz is a Diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is Fellowship trained and Board Certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. A Graduate of the University of Southern California, he completed medical school at the University of California, Davis.
Dr. Anthony Chaffee
An MD in medical science and former professional rugby player, Dr. Chaffee tells us what it’s like to look inside a brain! If that isn’t enough, he tells us what a human face looks like when the skin is pulled back from ear to ear! In part two of this carnivore nutrition podcast series “Conversations with Carnivores (Who Happen to be MD’s)” we also discuss his background in neurosurgery, cancer, mitochondria, fasting, coronary calcium scores and his years of research and study on devising ways to treat ailments differently and naturally. Dr Chaffee hosts the Podcast “The Plant Free MD.” Click here to listen to part 2.
Dr Anthony Chaffee, is a medical doctor and former professional rugby player who is giving a fresh lease on life to thousands of people around the World by professionally helping them shed weight and optimize health, without any medication, and helping to revitalize their lives and activity. An MD in medical science, Dr Chaffee has conducted years of thorough research and study on devising ways to treat ailments differently and naturally, through dietary methods, physical exercise, and other lifestyle changes with scientifically supported methods. He began his university education studying Molecular and Cellular Biology with a minor in Chemistry at the University of Washington in Seattle at the age of 15, which culminated in attaining his MD from the Royal College of Surgeons. He hosts the Podcast “The Plant Free MD.”
Dr. Christopher Stadtherr
Jordan sits down with Dr. Stadtherr to discuss the importance of visceral fat in poor health, how high insulin turns off fat burning, fatty liver and how an 800-pound person can have zero heart disease. This and much more in part three of “Conversations with Carnivores (Who Happen to be MD’s).” Click here to listen to part 3.
Dr. Christopher Stadtherr is a board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine, with expertise in nutrition and metabolic health. Following completion of medical school and residency at the University of Minnesota, he worked for 3 years in a full-spectrum family medicine clinic, including pediatrics, OB, and inpatient care before transitioning to full-time hospital medicine.
About “For the Fighter in You” podcast
Join Emmy Award-Winning Television Host Jordan Jay Adams as he visits with the world’s best doctors, sports psychologists, nutritionists, coaches, lifestyle experts and business owners.
United Fight Alliance leverages an extensive television network background to secure only the best interviews. Enjoy conversations with experts who will help us improve our health, spirit, athletic performance, mindset and finances. This show is For the Fighter in You!
You can listen to these episodes below and more “For the Fighter in You” podcasts with world class doctors on Spotify and other podcast platforms including Podbean, Amazon and Apple.
About United Fight Alliance
UFA is a one-hour MMA program that brings you the best MMA from around the world. Exclusive footage, interviews and fighter profiles. Airing for over 18 years on television, United Fight Alliance features top ranked fighters, women’s fights, intense action and more. Broadcast to over 125 million homes on NBC Sports Regional Networks, AT&T Sportsnet, ROOT Sports, Stadium TV – OTA and OTT, Marquee Sports Network, For the Fans, Next Level Sports & Entertainment, and more, visit www.UnitedFightAlliance.com for the full list of networks and television schedule.
