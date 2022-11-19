Submit Release
The Holster Store Releases Gun Holsters For Smith & Wesson Equalizer Pistol

The Holster Store, a manufacturer of leather and kydex gun holsters, belts, and magazine carriers has started making multiple leather & kydex holsters for the S&W Equalizer.

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S&W Equalizer holsters currently released by The Holster Store include the following models:

  • Pro Carry HD
  • Pro Carry LT
  • Pro Carry Shoulder Holster
  • Pro Carry Deep Comfort
  • Pro Carry King Comfort
  • Pro Carry Wraptor
  • Pro Carry 7
  • Pro Carry 3 Slot Hip Holster
  • Pro Carry On Duty
  • Pro Carry Belt Ride
  • Pro Carry SOB (Small of Back)
  • Pro Carry Paddle
  • Pro Carry Hybrid
  • Pro Carry Quick Draw
  • Pro Carry Ankle
  • Pro Carry Xtreme Duty.

Please click on the following link to view all Smith and Wesson Equalizer pistol holsters: https://www.theholsterstore.net/Handgun-Holsters-s/2013.htm

Media Contact

Travis Fletcher, The Holster Store, 1 8669987254, sales@theholsterstore.com

SOURCE The Holster Store

