The Holster Store Releases Gun Holsters For Smith & Wesson Equalizer Pistol

The Holster Store, a manufacturer of leather and kydex gun holsters, belts, and magazine carriers has started making multiple leather & kydex holsters for the S&W Equalizer.

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S&W Equalizer holsters currently released by The Holster Store include the following models:

Pro Carry HD

Pro Carry LT

Pro Carry Shoulder Holster

Pro Carry Deep Comfort

Pro Carry King Comfort

Pro Carry Wraptor

Pro Carry 7

Pro Carry 3 Slot Hip Holster

Pro Carry On Duty

Pro Carry Belt Ride

Pro Carry SOB (Small of Back)

Pro Carry Paddle

Pro Carry Hybrid

Pro Carry Quick Draw

Pro Carry Ankle

Pro Carry Xtreme Duty .

Please click on the following link to view all Smith and Wesson Equalizer pistol holsters: https://www.theholsterstore.net/Handgun-Holsters-s/2013.htm

Media Contact

Travis Fletcher, The Holster Store, 1 8669987254, sales@theholsterstore.com

SOURCE The Holster Store