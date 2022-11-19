The Holster Store Releases Gun Holsters For Smith & Wesson Equalizer Pistol
The Holster Store, a manufacturer of leather and kydex gun holsters, belts, and magazine carriers has started making multiple leather & kydex holsters for the S&W Equalizer.
ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S&W Equalizer holsters currently released by The Holster Store include the following models:
- Pro Carry HD
- Pro Carry LT
- Pro Carry Shoulder Holster
- Pro Carry Deep Comfort
- Pro Carry King Comfort
- Pro Carry Wraptor
- Pro Carry 7
- Pro Carry 3 Slot Hip Holster
- Pro Carry On Duty
- Pro Carry Belt Ride
- Pro Carry SOB (Small of Back)
- Pro Carry Paddle
- Pro Carry Hybrid
- Pro Carry Quick Draw
- Pro Carry Ankle
- Pro Carry Xtreme Duty.
Please click on the following link to view all Smith and Wesson Equalizer pistol holsters: https://www.theholsterstore.net/Handgun-Holsters-s/2013.htm
Media Contact
Travis Fletcher, The Holster Store, 1 8669987254, sales@theholsterstore.com
SOURCE The Holster Store
