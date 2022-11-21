International Year of Glass was Celebrated at the 37th Sisecam Glass Conference

Sisecam International Glass Conference

Sisecam, hosted the leading representatives of global glass industry at the 37th Sisecam International Glass Conference.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a global player in the fields of glass and chemicals industries, hosted the leading representatives of global glass industry at the 37th Sisecam International Glass Conference. The future and the endless development opportunities of glass were discovered at the hybrid conference, held in Istanbul on 17-18 November. The conference held with the theme of “Celebrating the International Year of Glass” attracted great attention from the industry.

Glass is a great medium to serve humanity

Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of the Board Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman emphasized the strategic role of glass in his opening speech. “With a history of 5 thousand years, glass has always been the most valuable material for humanity and civilizations. As the negative effects of pandemic diminish, geopolitical challenges such as the war between Russia and Ukraine have been added to the recent economic problems the world has been dealing with. During these challenging times, glass stands out as the most sustainable solution for mitigating risks and promises a brighter future. From the ancient times to the modern centuries, it responds to the planet’s needs. At Sisecam, we see glass not only as a line of business but also as a great medium to serve humanity. We are proud to be presenting Sisecam International Glass Conference for the 37th year as a platform to bring the industry together” Prof. Kırman said.

“With its composition that can be recycled 100 percent and infinite number of times, we consider glass a miraculous and a superb material. By meeting the most sophisticated needs of many key sectors, including architecture, transportation, pharmaceuticals, energy, and communications glass industry has proved itself to be a perfect solution partner. Glass contains a huge diversity of uses and richness that directly serve United Nations' sustainable development goals. With its limitless potential, glass has a great story. We are the ones who will tell this story and even add new chapters to it. As Sisecam we are proud to present this conference as a platform to bring the industry together” Prof. Kırman continued.

The world would have been a more fragile and duller place without glass

Sisecam CEO Görkem Elverici drew attention to the limitless potential and opportunities for glass science and technology in his opening speech. “We are all aware that glass has no substitutes. The world would have been a more fragile and perhaps dull place if we didn’t have glass. We are happy to present this miraculous material to the service of humanity and to celebrate what it has added to civilizations for centuries. On top of that glass is also very open to developments and innovation to create new products and technologies to meet the needs of the new world order. That is why we are constantly developing our innovation muscles for a better future” Elverici said.

The conference began with a special opening session and continued with 10 parallel sessions. Within the scope of the conference, 74 studies including 56 oral and 18 posters were presented.