Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com expand relationship with SAM.gov the Official U.S. Govt. vendor system

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1988 Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. of St. Louis, MO has manufactured or published books, periodicals, greeting cards, office-school supplies, and other publications. A member of SAM.gov; SAM.gov is The System for Award Management (SAM) the Official U.S. Government system that consolidated the capabilities of CCR/FedReg, ORCA, and EPLS. SAM gives access to federal business opportunities. It is the main database with which vendors can have a business relationship with the federal government. Really Big Coloring Books® incorporated in MO in 1988 and has continously published books. With the invention of the internet, the company founder Wayne Bell chose to focus on making "books for the world"."With newly increased manufacturing capabilities at our company, the staff and employees look forward to researching new capabilities and the Contract opportunities. Many listings of the federal business opportunities are greater than $25,000. This includes synopses of proposed contract actions, solicitations, and associated information that can be accessed electronically. Having our organization registered in SAM.gov allows us to compete and be awarded federal contracts. We look forward to the continued opportunities provided by the US Govt. as this helps maintain jobs and employment security, stated Publisher Wayne Bell.The company is known for producing noteable coloring and activity books since 1988. Included in their product line up are hundreds of titles ranging from childhood education to adult coloring books. Their company is known as one of the earliest listed coloring book manufacturers on the world wide web. They have grown to publish titles in at least 23 languages. A leader in coloring books their titles reflect indigineous peoples of North America, fundraising opportunities, custom coloring books, imprintable coloring books and a wholesale division. "My job as a publisher is to reflect the great nation in which we live, no partisanship, no judgement. Telling the stories of people’s lives, of businesses and groups through ink and paper is what we do".In addition to coloring books the company also produces Perfect Bound - Hard Back - Spiral & Square Back book binding solutions and finishings at www.BookBindingSTL.com . "Our seasoned associates enjoy building new products helping entities represent their company to the public at large. From notebooks, to planners, greeting cards, album covers, specialty placemats, menus, tri-fold brochures, magazines, imprint-able items and more. Designing a product, at a valued price, is all about you, and we never lose focus on that fact", said COO Ken Rich.

