St. Albans - Crash / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A2006660                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/22

STREET: Highgate Rd.

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Austin Dr.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gage Ladue

AGE: 27   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: KFS470

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: MKX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the area of Highgate Rd. near Austin Drive for the report of a single vehicle that was all over the road then crashed. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Gage Ladue.

 

Troopers obtained video of the crash that was taken by a witness that showed Ladue was traveling North on Highgate Rd. He left the roadway twice before crossing the center line and coming to a position of controlled rest off the opposite side of the road.

 

Ladue told Troopers that he fell asleep while driving. He was screened for impairment, which was determined to not be a factor in this crash.

 

Ladue was cited on scene for Negligent Operation.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022 @ 0830 hours 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

