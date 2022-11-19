St. Albans - Crash / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2006660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/18/22
STREET: Highgate Rd.
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Austin Dr.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gage Ladue
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: KFS470
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: MKX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the area of Highgate Rd. near Austin Drive for the report of a single vehicle that was all over the road then crashed. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Gage Ladue.
Troopers obtained video of the crash that was taken by a witness that showed Ladue was traveling North on Highgate Rd. He left the roadway twice before crossing the center line and coming to a position of controlled rest off the opposite side of the road.
Ladue told Troopers that he fell asleep while driving. He was screened for impairment, which was determined to not be a factor in this crash.
Ladue was cited on scene for Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.