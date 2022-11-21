Hawaii-Based Credit Union Simplifies Communications with Webex Calling

UCC Networks Logo

The customer was looking for greater redundancy, simplified administration, scalability and flexibility, access anywhere, and enterprise class features.

An O'ahu-based Federal Credit Union faced a challenge with a cloud-based pbx solution that wasn't meeting both business and customer requirements. The customer was looking for greater redundancy, simplified administration, scalability and flexibility, access anywhere, and enterprise class features.

Lumen, UCC Networks, and Cisco, teamed up to help unify collaboration:

Webex Calling: Service included unlimited domestic calling including local, long distance, and intelligent call routing. Lumen’s implementation team provided a white glove approach for user migration, phone numbers, and enhanced services.

Webex Teams: Webex teams provided the customer with soft-phone capabilities, such as a virtual dial-pad, call pickup, call settings, 1:1 messaging, team messaging, video collaboration, and the ability to host small Webex meetings.

Webex Devices: Cisco’s Hardware as a Service made it easy to procure physical Cisco handsets. The 3 models incorporated were Cisco’s 8851 MPP, 7841 MPP, and 8832 conference phones. UCC Networks’ Advantage Program allowed the customer to procure Cisco 562 Wireless Dual headsets with the multi-base station at wholesale price, minus the cost of shipping.

Lumen, UCC Networks, and Cisco delivered a world class collaboration experience. UCC Networks TCO analysis included FTE support and maintenance, voice and usage, faxing, Pots lines, conferencing features, and DR site. UCC Networks anticipates a 49% cost savings in the 3-year term for the customer.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

