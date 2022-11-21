Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,252 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii-Based Credit Union Simplifies Communications with Webex Calling

UCC Networks Logo

UCC Networks Logo

The customer was looking for greater redundancy, simplified administration, scalability and flexibility, access anywhere, and enterprise class features.

ORANGE, CA, US, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An O’ahu-based Federal Credit Union faced a challenge with a cloud-based pbx solution that wasn’t meeting both business and customer requirements. The customer was looking for greater redundancy, simplified administration, scalability and flexibility, access anywhere, and enterprise class features.

Lumen, UCC Networks, and Cisco, teamed up to help unify collaboration:

Webex Calling: Service included unlimited domestic calling including local, long distance, and intelligent call routing. Lumen’s implementation team provided a white glove approach for user migration, phone numbers, and enhanced services.

Webex Teams: Webex teams provided the customer with soft-phone capabilities, such as a virtual dial-pad, call pickup, call settings, 1:1 messaging, team messaging, video collaboration, and the ability to host small Webex meetings.

Webex Devices: Cisco’s Hardware as a Service made it easy to procure physical Cisco handsets. The 3 models incorporated were Cisco’s 8851 MPP, 7841 MPP, and 8832 conference phones. UCC Networks’ Advantage Program allowed the customer to procure Cisco 562 Wireless Dual headsets with the multi-base station at wholesale price, minus the cost of shipping.

Lumen, UCC Networks, and Cisco delivered a world class collaboration experience. UCC Networks TCO analysis included FTE support and maintenance, voice and usage, faxing, Pots lines, conferencing features, and DR site. UCC Networks anticipates a 49% cost savings in the 3-year term for the customer.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 7147699456
email us here

You just read:

Hawaii-Based Credit Union Simplifies Communications with Webex Calling

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.