Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 20, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Djerba, Tunisia

8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session II, entitled "Women and Youth, Priority Targets of the Francophonie."



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcaster coverage


9:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session III.



Closed to media


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session III.



Note for media: 

  • Host broadcaster coverage


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Sommet de la Francophonie.



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster coverage


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion on the current situation in Haiti.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.



Note for media:



6:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Djerba–Zarzis International Airport



Closed to media


