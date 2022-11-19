Nucleic acid testing for key areas to be launched at 16:00 on today (19 November) Concerned individuals should take 4 NATs in 5 days between 19 and 23 November

MACAU, November 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the itinerary of a newly confirmed imported case of COVID-19 (a 60-year-old Mainland female tourist) in Macao today (19 November), to eliminate the risk of infection for people who have been to the concerned areas or nearby events, and after balancing the impact to the society, instead of implementation of management and control measures in the key areas, only NAT drive will be carried out in the areas where the case has visited, and the testing drive will start at 16:00 today (19 November).

I. Target groups

People who have resided, worked or stayed for more than half an hour between 15 and 18 November in Fisherman’s Wharf (especially Harbourview Hotel);

People who have resided, worked or stayed for more than half an hour on 18 November in Sands Macao;

People who have resided, worked or stayed for more than half an hour on 18 November in the area surrounded by Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro, Rua dos Artilheiros, Caminho dos Artilheiros, Calçada do Monte, Calçada das Verdades, Travessa do Penedo, Calçada da Rocha, Rua do Monte, Rua da Palha, Rua das Estalagens, Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, Calçada do Amparo, Rua de S. Paulo, Calçada de S. Francisco Xavier;

People who have resided, worked or stayed for more than half an hour on 18 November in the area surrounded by Rua do Almirante Sérgio, Pátio da Papaia, Rua do Barão, Rua de Inácio Baptista, Rua de S. José, Rua da Prata, Largo de Santo Agostinho, Rua da Imprensa Nacional, Travessa do Paiva, Rua de S. Lourenço, Travessa do Padre Narciso, Rua de Álvaro de Melo Machado, Rua da Penha, Rua do Lilau, Travessa da Penha, Rampa da Barra, Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Beco do Marinheiro, Travessa do Petróleo, Largo do Pagode da Barra;

Infants and toddlers under the age of 3 (born on or after 19 November 2019) can be exempted for the test.

II. Testing requirements

Undergo “4 Tests in 5 Days” from 19 to 23 November (i.e. a total of 4 nucleic acid tests on 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 November, where the last one must be taken on 23 November), each test should be at least 12 hours apart.

For people who have been sampled in other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23 November, the test will be counted in this testing drive, and they do not need to repeat the test on the same day; however, people with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result on that day.

III. Link for booking

For free NAT stations, booking system has been put into operation. Result of the test cannot be used for border crossing purposes. The booking link is: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/specialgrouprnatestbook;

For self-paid NAT stations (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purposes), the booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook;

Members of the public are reminded that:

1. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

2. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

3. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.