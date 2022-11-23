Colby Rebel, Best Selling Spiritualist Author, Revels in Acceptance by the Wellness Industry

Colby Rebel Colby Rebel Show

Wellness coaches now help nurture one’s soul.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many years, when the subject of wellness coaches came up, the conversation inevitably turned to exercise plans and diet. Now, we see the conversations turning more and more toward guided intuitive assistance. Wellness is about far more than one’s Body Mass Index. Now it’s also about the health of one’s soul.

Colby Rebel, international psychic and medium is unsurprised at this shift in approach: “Psychic Mediums undoubtedly are the new wellness coaches of today. With their innate ability to tap into their extraordinary 6th sense, they have the ability to connect to one’s soul allowing them an opportunity to address any imbalances in one’s life directly.”

The New York Times reports: “A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 62 percent of Americans believe in at least one of four spiritual concepts identified as ‘New Age’ (like reincarnation and astrology) and 41 percent believe in psychics. Lifetime promotes its show ‘Seatbelt Psychic’ by declaring that the star, the medium Thomas John, is ‘a trusted adviser to influencers and celebrities’ including Courteney Cox and Goldie Hawn.”

“In various ancient cultures, shamans were considered a link to the spirit world. Haitian Voodoo, Puerto Rican Brujeria, and Wiccan traditions all focus heavily on communing with spirits. In the United States in the late 1800s, Spiritualism, a religious movement in which séances to communicate with the dead were a central practice, was incredibly popular. While the language is different, communicating with spirits on the so-called other side is also an accepted practice in Christianity.”

Colby adds: “By connecting to the soul of their of their client, they are able to hone in on exactly where balance may be out of alignment and facilitate redirection to harmony. Rather than the traditional clinical approach, psychic mediums are focusing on the connection they have with their intuition and encouraging their sitters to do the same.”

“By empowering one to trust and lean into their intuition and higher self, they learn to make choices and decisions based on what their soul desires, rather than being led by their ego mind. Psychic Mediums encourage meditation, connection and intuition, teaching their clients the tools necessary for one to live a life that is purposeful, meaningful and fulfilling.”

One can learn more about Colby Rebel, her services, and even book a session by going to her website:

https://colbyrebel.com