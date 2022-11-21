MUSE Academy Announces Visiting Guest Artist Series

MUSE Visiting Artist Series

Guests include award-winning musicians, poets, opera singers, blues legends, and actresses to engage with students

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSE Academy, an independent school in the heart of Brooklyn’s arts district that offers exceptional academics combined with daily music, dance, arts, and foreign language, today announced the launch of the MUSE Visiting Guest Artist Series.

During this inaugural year, a number of acclaimed artists will visit the school to share their personal stories and describe the life of an artist to children at MUSE in an intimate and creative setting.

“We are thrilled that so many artists who are at the pinnacle of their respective fields have agreed to come in and generously share their life experiences and craft with MUSE students and provide a window into their creative process in an intimate setting,” said Anne Glass, Head of School for MUSE Academy.

These visiting artist series will be captured on video and made available as highlight reels on the MUSE YouTube channel.

Paul Muldoon is an Irish poet and a professor of poetry at Princeton University and a former professor at Oxford University. Professor Muldoon is a winner of prestigious awards such as the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and the T. S. Eliot Prize. Professor Muldoon will visit MUSE Academy to speak to our students on November 22nd, 2022. To learn more about Paul Muldoon and his work, you can visit his website here: https://www.paulmuldoonpoetry.com/about-paul-muldoon

Terry Abrahamson is a Grammy Award-winning Blues musician and songwriter. Abrahamson has collaborated with fellow Blues giants such as Muddy Waters, and his music has been recorded or performed by artists including Prince, Johnny Winter, and the Chambers Brothers. Terry Abrahamson is an inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame, and his newest book, “In the Belly of the Blues,” aims to present an authentic history of the Blues to children. To learn more about Terry Abrahamson, his music, and his engaging presentations, visit: https://www.inthebellyoftheblues.com

Maya Beiser is an award-winning avant-garde cellist, producer, and multifaceted artist. Raised in the Galilee Mountains in Israel by her Argentinean father and French mother, Maya spent her early life surrounded by the music and rituals of Jews, Muslims, and Christians, while studying classical cello repertoire. At the age of 12, she was discovered by the late violinist Isaac Stern who became her mentor throughout her early career. Her recent albums Bowie Cello Symphonic: Blackstar (2020), delugEON (2019), Tranceclassical (2016), Uncovered (2014), and Provenance (2012), topped the classical music charts. To learn more about May and her music, visit:

https://www.mayabeiser.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo is internationally recognized as a countertenor, producer, and curator. Recently, Costanzo has sung the title role in Akhnaten with the Metropolitan Opera, which also won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording. He has received acclaim for his appearances on stages such as Carnegie Hall, Houston Grand Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, the Glimmerglass Festival, the Finnish National Opera, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. To listen to Anthony Roth Costanzo’s work and learn more about his exciting career, visit: https://anthonyrothcostanzo.com

Mary Louise Parker is an acclaimed stage and film actor whose work has been recognized through the highest industry awards, including a Tony Award, Emmy Award, and multiple Golden Globe Awards. Among the many stand-out film roles she has played Grand Canyon (1991), Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), The Client (1994), Bullets over Broadway (1994), A Place for Annie (1994), Boys on the Side (1995), The Portrait of a Lady (1996), and The Maker (1997). She also starred in the television series Weeds, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime garnering multiple awards, including a Golden Globe for lead actress.

“The MUSE approach to learning is centered on creativity, collaboration, and taking joy in learning and artistic expression. Each of these artists is known for breaking down barriers to create existing art forms anew and expanding the way we conceive of different genres and traditions,” said Crocker Coulson, Founder, and Chair of the Board of Trustees of MUSE. “We are humbled that they have agreed to come and spend their time with our children and expect these to be experiences that our students will never forget.”

About MUSE Academy

MUSE Academy is an independent school in Brooklyn, filling a critical need for high-quality, humanist education. We seek to develop the full potential of every child as lifelong learners, expressive artists, and active citizens in his or her community. Music, movement, visual arts, and performance are central to the MUSE educational experience and profoundly contribute to cognitive and social development. Our unique Pre-K and Kindergarten programs nurture creativity and a passion for learning from an early age. MUSE Academy has a diverse, warm, and welcoming community of families, students, and faculty.

