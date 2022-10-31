MUSE Academy Announces New Additions to Board of Trustees

MUSE Academy announced new members of the Board, including leading experts in early childhood education, STEM education, public policy, and the media.

MUSE Academy, an independent school in the heart of Brooklyn’s arts district that offers exceptional academics combined with daily music, dance, arts, and foreign language, today announced new members of the MUSE Board of Trustees.

The new trustees, elected at the school’s Annual Meeting held on October 26th, include leading experts in early childhood education, STEM education, public policy, and the media.

The new trustees include:

Carlos Larkin will also serve as Treasurer and Chair of the Audit Committee. Carlos is Executive Counsel for NYC in the Housing Preservation & Development department, serving as a lead attorney on various community development finance projects. He also owns a natural wine shop in Bushwick, Brooklyn, called Hearts. Before that, he worked in the transactional real estate and private equity group of Weil Gotshal & Manges and worked as a fixed-income and equity trader at Citigroup. He has a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A in economics, finance, and information from Syracuse University.

Yadana Nath Desmond, who will Chair the Curriculum Committee, is the Executive Director of STEMteachersNYC, a network of over 1,500 STEM teachers and a nonprofit that provides K-12 STEM professional learning programs to and with teachers across the NYC/Tristate area. A native New Yorker who values the diversity of culture and expression as much as the rigorous investigation of STEM fields, she has taught and managed K-16 science in formal and informal settings in four of the five boroughs and internationally. She is continuously inspired by the creativity and professionalism of the teachers she works with and offers her years of experience from NYBG, NYSCI, The Cooper Union, Enjoy Science in Thailand, The Belau National Museum, Myanmar, and others. Her background includes an MSc in Plant Chemistry from Leiden University in the Netherlands and an EdM in International Education Policy and Planning from Teachers College. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two children ages 5 and 6, their grandmother - and soon a goldfish!

Katherine (Katie) Drummond, who will Chair the Nominating Committee, is a digital media executive with more than 15 years of experience working in journalism and leading newsrooms. Katie is currently the SVP of Global News at VICE Media, where she leads domestic and international coverage and runs digital video and audience development efforts. She has previously led newsrooms and teams at Gizmodo, Bloomberg, The Verge, and elsewhere and got her start in media as a reporter covering national security for Wired.com. Katie grew up in Canada and studied Philosophy at Queen's University outside of Toronto before relocating to New York in 2008. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and daughter, who is in Kindergarten at MUSE Academy.

Gabrielle (Gabe) Howard has a long history of working with kids, teachers, administrators, and parents, just about all of it (a total of 44 years) at Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn. She was first a teacher, then the Director of admissions, and, for most of her time there, the Head of Lower School. For most of those years, she worked closely with Stanley Bosworth, the school’s founding headmaster, which was a challenge, a privilege, and a reminder that making a great school is a process of constant innovation. Before her career at Saint Ann’s, she was a swimwear designer in London. If life has taught her anything, it is that children are infinitely more interesting than swimsuits.

Anne Glass, MUSE Academy’s Head of School, was appointed ex officio member of the Board of Trustees. Anne brings 25 years of experience in educational leadership and expertise in teaching students from ages 3 to 18. She was a senior administrator and head of school at the Purnell School, a college preparatory school for girls in New Jersey. Before that, Anne was a reading and learning specialist at the Chapin School. She also taught as an adjunct lecturer at CUNY Hunter College and Teachers College, Columbia University. Anne received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College in economics. She earned a Master of Arts in Reading and a Master of Education in Learning Disabilities from Teachers College, Columbia University.

“I am thrilled with the caliber of the new board members that MUSE Academy has been able to attract this year,” said Crocker Coulson, Founder and Chair of the Board of Trustees of MUSE Academy. "MUSE Academy offers children a learning experience that is unique in New York City and a highly diverse, warm, and welcoming community of families and dedicated educators that are aligned with our mission. We look forward to the guidance and support of our Board as we execute our ambitious five-year plan for growth.”

MUSE Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established by the Brooklyn Music School in 2018 and now operates as an independent preschool and elementary school in Ft. Greene, Brooklyn. To learn more about MUSE Academy, visit our website at museacademybk.com or contact the school to request copies of our audited financial statements and form 990s filed with the IRS.

To donate to the MUSE Community Access Scholarship Fund, please visit our scholarship campaign website or contact our Head of School directly for more information at (718) 622-1940.

About MUSE Academy

MUSE Academy is an independent school in Brooklyn, filling a critical need for high-quality, humanist education. We seek to develop the full potential of every child as lifelong learners, expressive artists, and active citizens in his or her community. Music, movement, visual arts, and performance are central to the MUSE educational experience and profoundly contribute to cognitive and social development. Our unique Pre-K and Kindergarten programs nurture creativity and a passion for learning from an early age. MUSE Academy has a diverse, warm, and welcoming community of families, students, and faculty.