/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for mental health for children and youth/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will announce support for mental health for children and youth in the Ottawa area.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date 
November 19, 2022

Time 
1:00 PM (EST)

Location 
Ottawa-Richelieu Community Centre 
300 Pères-Blancs Ave 
Vanier, ON K1L 7L5

Media will be able to ask questions in-person only. Attendees are requested to wear masks, and only remove them when speaking.

