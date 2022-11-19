/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for mental health for children and youth/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will announce support for mental health for children and youth in the Ottawa area.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

November 19, 2022

Time

1:00 PM (EST)

Location

Ottawa-Richelieu Community Centre

300 Pères-Blancs Ave

Vanier, ON K1L 7L5

Media will be able to ask questions in-person only. Attendees are requested to wear masks, and only remove them when speaking.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada