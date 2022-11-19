/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Santa Claus Parade: Young Hospital Patients Once Again Transported by Urgences-Santé/

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The media is invited to Urgences-santé's magical Christmas for the young patients at Montreal children's hospitals as part of the Santa Claus Parade. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, paramedic teams will be transporting young patients for the 24th year to attend the 70th edition of the Santa Claus Parade in a space exclusively reserved for Urgences-santé.

Over the years, more than 1,000 children revelled in the holiday spirit thanks to volunteer efforts of the Corporation's employees and hundreds of emergency pre-hospital care students.

This event is organized in partnership with Montréal centre-ville, the Santa Claus Parade organizer, and the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, Montreal Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre, as well as Le Phare, Enfants et Familles.

Schedule:

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Location: Phillips Square (on Sainte-Catherine West, between Union and Phillips Square streets) Time:



9:30 a.m.: Corporate spokesperson arrives on site

9:45 a.m.: Young patients arrive with volunteers by coach and adapted bus

10:45 a.m.: Young patients arrive by ambulance at the back of the site, and the official mascot, Fox Trot, and many volunteers give a warm holiday welcome

12:00 p.m. (approximate time): Santa Claus walks through the reserved site





It will be possible to conduct heartfelt interviews on site with families, volunteers and a corporate spokesperson.

You are not required to confirm your presence, but it would be appreciated.

SOURCE Urgences-santé