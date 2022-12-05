Mental Health Advocate Launches Children’s Book Emphasizing the Power of Being Positive
NOBODY OUT THERE QUITE LIKE YOU by Jan Paez
What would you do if you didn't have fear? In this uplifting children's story, NOBODY OUT THERE QUITE LIKE YOU, first-time children's book author and mental health professional Jan Paez writes a story for the child he once was, and reminds us we are special in our own unique way, and that the power to be positive and not affected by the words of others lies within ourselves.
In this brief but heartwarming tale, young Enrique, feeling down after being picked on by his classmates, is empowered by his mother who instills faith and confidence in her son and allows him to be all that he can when the world is a scary place.
Enrique’s mother reminds him and ourselves of several important ideas. First, that others’ actions are completely out of our control. When Enrique’s classmates make fun of his appearance, his mother is quick to remind him that there’s no point in fretting since he can’t control them. In fact, his appearance is special because there’s nobody out there quite like him.
From there, his mother reminds us that not only is there is nobody out there quite like us, but that this is what makes us special. Because we’re each unique in our own ways, we all bring something special to the world, and because of that we’re all irreplaceable and should be confident in that.
Paez’s prose is simple yet poetic, flowing in rhythm and rhyme that adds a deeper layer to the story without overcomplicating it for younger readers. The book is also beautifully illustrated, with each locale we are taken through depicted simply yet gracefully and full of color, just as if they were imagined by a child.
The author also uses his background to great effect. Forced to assimilate in a foreign country as a preschooler by his Ecuadorian father and Polish mother, Paez knows what it’s like to be the odd one out. Drawing on his understanding of what it’s like to be different and alienated because of it, he crafts a touching reflection of his own experience in order to help turn those negative feelings into confidence. Although it might sit in the children’s section, this book is invaluable for children and caregivers alike.
NOBODY OUT THERE QUITE LIKE YOU is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the Author
Born in Poland to a Polish mother and an Ecuadorian father, Jan Paez is a first-generation immigrant arriving in the United States at just four years old. Jan is passionate about working with individuals with developmental disabilities as well as severe mental illness. Jan is going to graduate school at Assumption College to become a rehabilitation counselor and work in the mental health field. In his spare time, he is a volunteer Crisis Counselor for Crisis Textline, a free, online platform where people can get free counseling. He is an advocate for promoting mental health awareness and resources and support for the mentally ill and the disabled. He lives in Boston, MA.
