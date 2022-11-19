Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,386 in the last 365 days.

DUI / Williston Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1007572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic                              

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: November 18, 2022 at 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 S, Milton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Gregory Mims

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18, 2022 at approximately 1742 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on the interstate. During this time Troopers identified a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour, in a 65 miles per hour zone. The operator of the car was stopped and identified as Gregory Mims (48) of Essex, VT. While speaking with Mims, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and Mims was screened for DUI. Mims was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Mims was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22 at 0815            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

 

 

You just read:

DUI / Williston Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.