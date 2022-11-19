DUI / Williston Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1007572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 18, 2022 at 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 S, Milton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Gregory Mims
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18, 2022 at approximately 1742 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on the interstate. During this time Troopers identified a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour, in a 65 miles per hour zone. The operator of the car was stopped and identified as Gregory Mims (48) of Essex, VT. While speaking with Mims, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and Mims was screened for DUI. Mims was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Mims was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22 at 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111