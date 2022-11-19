DUI / Williston Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1007572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 18, 2022 at 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 S, Milton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Gregory Mims

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 18, 2022 at approximately 1742 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on the interstate. During this time Troopers identified a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour, in a 65 miles per hour zone. The operator of the car was stopped and identified as Gregory Mims (48) of Essex, VT. While speaking with Mims, Troopers detected indicators of impairment and Mims was screened for DUI. Mims was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Mims was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22 at 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111