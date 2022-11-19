Speed Limits Restored on Interstates in the Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in Erie County.



I-90 eastbound remains closed from the I-86 interchange to the New York state line in connection with closures in place in New York.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways in the area until they are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #





