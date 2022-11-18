David Eby sworn in as premier, announces cost-of-living credits for people

CANADA, November 18 - Today, David Eby was sworn in as B.C.’s 37th premier while surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and community members from throughout British Columbia.

In a ceremony held in the Musqueam Community Centre, Eby made a commitment to tackle the challenges people are facing, while making meaningful improvements in the lives of British Columbians.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to call home,” said Premier Eby. “At the same time, people are feeling uncertain about the future and worried about their families. I’m proud of the work done by John Horgan and our government to put people first. And there’s so much more to do. I’m ready to get to work with my team to deliver results that people will be able to see and feel in their lives and in their communities.”

The ceremony was hosted by the Musqueam Indian Band, the first-ever swearing in hosted by a First Nation in British Columbia. Premier Eby and invited guests were greeted by traditional drumming and a welcome from Chief Wayne Sparrow, who hailed the event as an important symbol of a shared vision of reconciliation and strengthening government-to-government relationships.

“Musqueam is pleased to host this historic event in our community. David Eby is the first B.C. premier sworn in at a First Nation – an encouraging signal that he is dedicated to reconciliation and authentic partnerships with First Nations,” said Chief Sparrow (yəχʷyaχʷələq). “Musqueam wants reconciliation to be more than a buzzword. We want action that creates substantial, positive change for Musqueam and all Indigenous people in B.C. We will be looking to Premier Eby to provide the leadership needed to truly implement Indigenous rights and create a prosperous future for every British Columbian.”

The premier promised swift action on the most pressing issues facing British Columbians: fixing the housing crisis, making communities safer, strengthening health care and acting on climate change. All work will be done in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples, as well as federal and municipal governments.

Premier Eby’s first action as premier is two new cost-of-living credits for B.C. residents and businesses to help people with bills, groceries or transportation costs:

a one-time $100 cost-of-living credit for BC Hydro customers – equivalent to one month of electricity charges for most single-family homeowners; and

a new BC Affordability Credit to help low- and middle-income earners with rising costs.

The new BC Affordability Credit will provide as much as an additional $164 per adult, and $41 per child, or as much as $410 for a family with two children earning $43,051, with a sliding scale of credits for families earning as much as $150,051.

Speakers were invited to share stories and reflect on the values that Eby will bring to the role of premier, including community members and advocates with whom he worked throughout his career in politics and many years of legal advocacy in the public interest.

Quick Facts:

David Eby is British Columbia’s 37th premier.

He was first elected as the MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey in 2013, serving as the Opposition critic for housing and gaming policy.

After the BC NDP formed government in 2017, Eby was appointed attorney general and minister responsible for ICBC, gaming and liquor. In 2020, Eby was appointed as the minister responsible for housing.

Eby lives in Vancouver with his wife, Dr. Cailey Lynch, a practising family doctor, and their children, Ezra and Iva.

Quotes:

Joy MacPhail, chair, BC Ferries Board of Directors, and former cabinet minister ­–

“When big problems demand bold action, it is good to have someone with a calm and considerate approach. David Eby is that person. He is always measured and open to innovative ideas. I saw that first-hand when we worked together to fix what was broken at ICBC. David put out the dumpster fire and turned rate hikes into rebates for people. It’s going to be exciting to see David and his team tackle problems people are facing in housing, public safety and health care. There’s no doubt that David has the right approach for these challenging times. He’s always thinking about how to deliver results that make life better for everyone.”

Shirley Chan, Vancouver Point Grey resident, community advocate and 2020 Order of B.C. recipient –

“As an MLA, David has always been accessible to people and committed to addressing problems, big and small, in his community. I connected with David over my efforts to prevent the displacement of seniors in Chinatown and found him to be open, willing to listen and to take advice to find the best path forward. It makes me hopeful to know that David will be stepping into the role of premier, because I believe he will be a strong champion for the people of B.C.”

Ayaan Jeraj, high school student and premier of Vancouver Youth Parliament –

“As a young person interested in community-building, I am inspired by David’s commitment to public service. I know my generation will face many challenges – from climate change to housing affordability, and seeing David’s commitment to tackling these challenges head on makes me hopeful for the future.”

John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, 36th premier of British Columbia –

“When we formed government, I assigned David Eby to tackle some of our toughest problems. He put out the dumpster fire at ICBC and ended an era of money laundering a previous government ignored. He is a roll-up-your-sleeves guy who will work hard to improve the lives of British Columbians.”