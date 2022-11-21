Globalsat restructures with Igor Falcão as new CEO

Igor Falcão, upcoming CEO of Globalsat J. Alberto Palacios, upcoming Executive Chairman of Globalsat

Globalsat, the western hemisphere's largest multinational Mobile Satellite Solutions conglomerate, announces a growth-centered reorganization and new CEO

Through this streamlined new organizational structure, Globalsat will improve the move towards seamless globalized solutions, economies of scale, energy efficiency and protection of infrastructure.” — Igor Falcão, upcoming CEO of Globalsat

SãO PAULO, BRASIL, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning January 1 2023, Igor Falcão succeeds J. Alberto Palacios, founder and longtime CEO, who becomes the Executive Chairman of The Globalsat Board of Directors, which also includes Verónica Palacios and Igor Falcão. The new board will add the innovative rotational position of visiting membership, which will involve industry leaders to be announced on a timely basis.

Under the executive leadership of Igor Falcão, the conglomerate formerly known as Globalsat Group becomes Globalsat: a unique, innovative, consolidated and dynamic customer-centered multi-country organization with an increasingly global presence.

Igor Falcão has a degree in Business Administration, specializing in Business Economics (UEL) and an MBA in Commercial Management (FGV). With more than 15 years of experience in the satellite telecommunications sector, Falcão has developed a notably successful career: He founded the Onixsat Telecom area and the MSS-specialized Onixtec, before moving on to founding Globalsat do Brasil in 2014 alongside J. Alberto Palacios.

Globalsat do Brasil has stood out with immense success and has become known for several large projects in the utilities and railway sectors.

Globalsat's new C-level also includes Ismael Mendoza as CTO, Jack Yañez as COO. Arturo Blanco –the group's previous CFO- continues as CFO within the new organizational structure.

Most country-located positions throughout the company’s operational footprint remain unchanged, and the high-profile status of the different organizational units with partners such as Cobham Satcom, Hughes, Inmarsat and Iridium are inherited onto the new centralized organization.

Igor Falcão, upcoming CEO of Globalsat, comments that “through this streamlined new organizational structure, Globalsat will continue to deliver an industry-leading experience for customers worldwide and provide advantageous access to markets for global business partners, this will allow continuous and agile growth adapted to changes taking place across markets, within the satcom and general telecommunications ecosystems and society in general, including the move towards seamless globalized solutions, economies of scale, energy efficiency and the protection of life, infrastructure, climates and ecosystem.”

J. Alberto Palacios, upcoming Executive Chairman of the Board adds: “After more than two decades of continuous growth and innovation, we are aligning our strategic vision with a new organizational structure which will allow us to even more successfully meet current and upcoming challenges, as we navigate a changing world. I can think of no better person to assume the executive role than my longtime associate and trusted friend Igor”.

The company is a leading provider of MSS (Mobile Satellite Services) as well as a VAR and IoT / M2M solution specialist throughout the Americas, providing highly resilient, mobile and secure communications for a variety of mission-critical sectors using leading-edge technologies together with global leaders in the space-based communications ecosystem.



More about Globalsat:

Globalsat is an industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances, when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or at all.

Globalsat recently received the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). The company was also named "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017 and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Globalsat do Brasil has received the Best Place To Work distinction for five years in a row, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brasil in 2022.

For more information please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

Press contact: Silvina Graziadio, silvina.graziadio@globalsat.com

GLOBALSAT GROUP CORPORATE VIDEO 2022