David Rewcastle, University of New Haven Professor Recognized by Executive Review Firm Credit Appraisals
University of New Haven Professor David Rewcastle Recognized By Credit Appraisals, Executive Review and Research Firm.DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview conducted with executive review firm Credit Appraisals, veteran energy analyst and University of New Haven adjunct professor, David Rewcastle, stated that we have never seen an energy crisis like 2022.
David Rewcastle started teaching Economy 4450 at the University of New Haven in June 2020. His course, “Energy in America”, is Micro/Macro Economics class at the Pompea College of Business. The Pompea College of Business is Among the Top 5% Worldwide. In the course, the global energy crisis is analyzed and examined.
“Amidst a pandemic and confronting climate change, we are facing oil and gas embargoes that were imposed in a foreign conflict.” David Rewcastle stated. “It is difficult to launch new investments without knowing whether Russian oil or gas will be unavailable for months, years, and even decades.”
David Rewcastle, who explains that increased demand from overseas has led to increased U.S. exports to Europe.
David Rewcastle also said the global energy crisis could portend other sectors of the economy also being negatively affected. “If you look in front of every recession, you will find oil shock,” Rewcastle said. “There are hardly any recessions that you will not find an oil shock preceding.”
The winter ahead could be costly for homeowners in the United States. As supply is unable to keep pace with demand, oil and natural gas prices continue rising. This will only increase as temperatures drop and heaters are turned on in homes.
Rewcastle’s research is characterized by uncommon insight, powerful analysis, and a refusal to accept conventional theories at face value. His specialty is macroeconomics, and his work “has transformed the field,” observed the WSJ in honoring Rewcastle as the 2008 “Stockpicker of the Year” —at 45. That same year, the WSJ named Rewcastle “Best on the Street”.
Read the full interview: https://www.creditappraisals.com/credit/david-rewcastle-states-we-have-not-seen-an-energy-crisis-like-2022/
About David Rewcastle
David Rewcastle is an Equity and Fixed Income Analyst with a background in Finance, Economics, and Middle East Studies. David has been a security analyst in numerous industry sectors, originally with a concentration in Energy and Utilities for nearly two decades.
David Rewcastle is currently a Senior Analyst at E3 Research Associates, an Independent Third Party Research and Analytics Company, and an Instructor of Economics at the University of New Haven. He has been a Professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies, teaching courses in finance and valuation, as well as an investment strategy in the Energy Industry.
David Rewcastle has a Master’s Degree in Near East Studies and Business Administration from New York University’s Institute of Near East Studies and the Stern School of Business where he majored in finance. David also studied at Damascus University and the American University in Cairo.
