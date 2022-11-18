Senate Democrats Select Leadership For 2023-24 Legislative Sessions

Democratic members of the Iowa Senate on Friday re-elected Sen. Zach Wahls as the Senate Democratic Leader.

In addition to Wahls’ re-election, Democrats selected Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott as Democratic Whip, the No. 2 position within the caucus. Sens. Nate Boulton, Eric Giddens, Pam Jochum, and Herman Quirmbach will serve as assistant leaders.

“I’m honored by the trust my fellow Democrats have placed in me as we fight for middle class families,” Wahls said.

“As Iowans face high prices, slow growth, and rising uncertainty, Senate Democrats are committed to defending economic opportunity and fundamental rights,” Wahls said. “Republican politicians, meanwhile, are offering the same old extreme and unfair agenda rewarding big corporations over middle class families and attacking Iowans’ personal freedom.”

“Iowa voters did not give Republicans a mandate to sell out the middle class, wreck public schools, and strip away basic rights,” Trone Garriott said. “Senate Democrats will stand up to Republican overreach and give Iowa families a voice in our government.”

Wahls was elected this month to his second term in the Iowa Senate, and has served as Democratic leader since 2020. He represents Senate District 43, which includes Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, and portions of Iowa City and rural Johnson County. Wahls serves as a vice president at GreenState Credit Union and lives in Coralville with his wife, Chloe Angyal.

Trone Garriott was first elected in 2020, and earned a second term this month by defeating Senate President Jake Chapman. She represents Senate District 14, which includes Adel, Van Meter, Waukee, and portions of Clive and West Des Moines in Dallas County. Trone Garriott is an ordained Lutheran Minister (ELCA) and serves as the Coordinator of interfaith Engagement for the Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network. She lives in West Des Moines with her husband, Will, and two sons.

The new Democratic leadership team consists of:

Democratic Leader, Senator Zach Wahls, Coralville

Democratic Whip, Senator Sarah Trone Garriott, West Des Moines

Assistant Leaders: Senator Nate Boulton of Des Moines Senator Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames



###