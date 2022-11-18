Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Duvak To Texas Industrialized Building Code Council

TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Devin Duvak to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Devin Duvak of Burleson is Vice President of Sales for Indicom Buildings/Sunbelt Modular Inc. He is a member of International Code Council, National Fire Protection Association, and the Modular Building Institute Government Affairs Committee. Additionally, he is a member and former President of the Modular Building Institute. Duvak received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from West Texas A&M.

