Governor Abbott Deploys State Resources To Combat New World Screwworm

TEXAS, June 5 - June 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Issues Disaster Declaration for Zavala and Uvalde Counties

Governor Greg Abbott today received a briefing and updated Texans on the state’s response following confirmation of a New World Screwworm (NWS) detection in Texas. The Governor also issued a disaster declaration for Zavala and Uvalde Counties.

“I am issuing an updated statewide disaster declaration to make two things very clear,” said Governor Abbott. “First, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government to respond to this disaster and reassign resources from across the state as needed to address NWS. Second, I am making all state personnel available to accelerate the movement of sterile flies into Texas and the construction of the new sterile screwworm production facility in Edinburg. We have eradicated this pest before, and we will do it again.”

The Governor was joined by Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) Executive Director Dr. Lewis R. “Bud” Dinges, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., Director of the New World Screwworm Directorate for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rear Admiral Michael Schmoyer, and other elected officials and state responders.

The Governor’s disaster declaration deploys all available state resources to respond to this threat and prioritizes resources to Uvalde and Zavala counties.

The NWS is not a worm. It is a parasitic fly whose larvae burrow into and feed on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, particularly livestock, wildlife, pets, and, in rare cases, humans. If left untreated, it can cause serious injury or death.

Because of Texas’ early and decisive actions, the State was prepared to respond to this threat. Texas is working closely with state and federal partners to execute a robust containment and eradication strategy.

Governor Abbott is also making all personnel, including those from Texas' University Systems, available to accelerate the movement of sterile flies into the state and accelerate the construction of the federal government’s NWS Sterile Fly production facility in Edinburg.

The Sterile Insect Technique is a proven eradication method the federal government has successfully used in the past. Sterile Insect Technique deployment continues. Sterile male flies are being released to mate with wild females who only mate once in their lifetime, producing non-viable eggs and collapsing the population naturally. Prevention requires the release of millions of sterile flies in targeted regions, and the USDA is now importing and dispersing those flies in South Texas.

Resources are being leveraged from the TAHC at tahc.texas.gov/emergency/nws.html and USDA at screwworm.gov for producers, veterinarians, and the public.

Last year, Governor Abbott directed state agencies to establish the joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team, which brought together livestock producers, veterinarians, wildlife experts, and federal partners to prepare in advance. He also issued a statewide disaster declaration to mobilize resources and strengthen Texas’ prevention and response efforts before any case was detected.

Protecting Texas livestock, wildlife, and pets requires vigilance from every Texan. Here is what Texans need to do immediately:

Inspect livestock, pets, and other animals daily for any wounds, even small ones like tick bites, navels on newborns, or other openings.

Treat wounds promptly and work to reduce fly populations around your operations.

Immediately report any suspected NWS infestation to TAHC. Anyone can report a suspected case, not just veterinarians. Do not move the animal.

You can report suspected cases to the TAHC 24-hour veterinarian call line: 1-800-550-8242

If you observe deer, feral hogs, exotic game animals, or other wildlife showing signs of infestation or unusual wounds, report it immediately to the TPWD or your local TPWD wildlife biologist. TPWD wildlife biologists can be reached at (512) 389-4505.

This is a highly treatable condition if acted upon quickly.

Closely monitor outdoor pets, especially those with exposed or untreated wounds.

Follow all quarantine, identification, and animal movement requirements issued by TAHC.

For the latest updates and resources, Texans should visit the Texas Animal Health Commission (tahc.texas.gov), Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (tpwd.texas.gov), and USDA (screwworm.gov).

Additional photos of the conference will be provided here when available.