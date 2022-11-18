Artie's Express to Expand with Two New Locations in 2023
The Glendale Galleria food favorite will be opening up four more locations soon.GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artie's Express, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its schwarmas and wraps, announced today that it will be opening two new locations in 2023.
This expansion is part of Artie's Express' larger goal to have multiple locations open by 2023. The two new locations will be in the greater California area / Los Angeles county.
"We're thrilled to be able to expand our reach and bring Artie's Express to even more people," said Artavaz, Founder of Artie's Express. "Our unique and tasty schwarmas and wraps are a fresh and healthy alternative to traditional fast food, and we can't wait to share them with even more people."
Artie’s Express is a MediterraneanXAmerican fast-food style restaurant that was founded in 2009 out of Yerevan, Armenia. It is located inside of the Glendale Galleria’s food court and has become a favorite by both locals and people from afar. The restaurant serves its original recipe Shawarmas, fried chicken, and naturally made fruit drinks. The Glendale Artie’s Express location just opened as the first US location in September of 2021, but because of its popularity and widespread enjoyment, the family owned company is already planning to open 4 more locations in early 2023.
Artie's Express is currently planning out the rest of 2023, and in Q1 will be announcing the exact new locations.
