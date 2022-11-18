Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,300 in the last 365 days.

Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours Dec. 10

Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours Dec. 10

Page Content

VANDALIA The oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois is putting on its best holiday duds and throwing the doors open to the public the evening of Saturday, Dec. 10 for candlelight tours as part of the annual Vandalia Statehouse Christmas Open House.

The first 100 families to visit will receive free Christmas ornaments. Limit of one ornament per family.

Visitors to the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will find the building illuminated by more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations. The historic site also will collect nonperishable food items that will be donated to the local food pantry.

The free festivities are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m Cookies and hot apple cider will be provided, and period and Christmas music will be performed by Baroque Folk.

The Candlelight Open House is sponsored by Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Old Capitol Foundation.

The Vandalia Statehouse, 315 W. Gallatin St., served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or follow the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Facebook.

 

 

Follow IDNR on Facebook and Twitter

You just read:

Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours Dec. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.