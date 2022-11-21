Bisk and Florida A&M University to Launch Cybersecurity Programs
$500K in scholarships available to Florida students to pursue the growing industry of cybersecurityTAMPA, FLORIDA, U.S., November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, along with its partner Florida A&M University (FAMU), today announced FAMU’s College of Science & Technology has received a $1.42M grant from the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to launch online cybersecurity bootcamps and a certificate program targeting both adult and college learners.
This collaborative project between Bisk and one of the leading public HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) will prepare women and minorities — both underrepresented populations in the industry — for a career in the field of cybersecurity (the practice of protecting networks, programs and sensitive information from cyberattacks). A portion of the grant (approximately $500K) will be allocated for scholarships to those meeting the necessary criteria to transition into the cybersecurity workforce to address the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the state of Florida, the nation and globally.
“There is a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals and an inadequate representation of minorities and women in this field,” said Bisk’s Vice President, Academic Success Dr. Jennifer King. “This funding will enable residents in Florida access to virtual, instructor-led courses to pursue careers in this fast-growing, in-demand field to create a safer cyberspace.”
The 12-week fulltime (Bootcamp No. 1), 24-week part time (Bootcamp No. 2) and 48-week hybrid (Bootcamp No. 3; self-paced asynchronous content with instructor-led sessions) will develop, prepare and enhance students’ skills through virtual labs, assessments and real-life scenarios. The grant will provide 60 fully funded scholarships for the bootcamps, which are open to all Florida residents from underrepresented communities who have received their Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED). Students nearing the final semester of high school will also be considered for the scholarships on an individual basis. Bootcamps No. 1 and No. 2 will launch January 9, 2023, with Bootcamp No. 3 launching in early spring 2023. Click here for more information or to enroll.
The 4-course, 32-week cyber certificate program provides training for cybersecurity skills critical to defending the nation's vital information resources. The program prepares students completing a bachelor’s degree in fields such as information technology (IT) and computer science to work in a cyber-related profession. “The certificate program not only creates a pipeline for students looking to enter the Bachelor or Master of Science in Cybersecurity programs — which commenced Fall 2022 — but prepares them to successfully gain industry certification,” stated Dr. King. Enrollment information coming soon.
“FAMU provides students with an educational experience essential to their success and advancing their future,” said Richard Alo, Ph.D., dean of the FAMU College of Science and Technology. “Providing scholarships and partnering with Bisk to offer Cybersecurity programs ensures this growing industry has representation and can meet the demand.”
Sources: 1. “U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges Rankings,” https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/florida-am-university-1480/overall-rankings
About FAMU
Founded in 1887 and located in Tallahassee, Florida, FAMU is the third largest historically black university in the United States by enrollment and the only public historically black university in Florida. According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges Rankings, FAMU maintains its ranking as the top-rated public historically black college and university (HBCU). To learn more, visit famu.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
For Media Inquiries
Bisk
+1 813 621 6200
media@bisk.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn