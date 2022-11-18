Submit Release
Route 885 Bates Street On-ramp to Eastbound I-376 Closure Tonight in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Bates Street (Route 885) on-ramp to eastbound I-376 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Friday night, November 18 weather permitting.

The ramp from Bates Street to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Saturday morning as crews from Allison Park Contractors conduct emergency tunnel lighting repair work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From Bates Street, take Second Avenue westbound toward downtown Pittsburgh

  • Turn left onto B Street

  • Turn right onto 1st Avenue

  • Turn right onto Grant Street

  • Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

  • End detour

Additional weekend closures will occur to complete this work. Information will be provided in advance to all weekend closures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


