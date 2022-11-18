Route 885 Bates Street On-ramp to Eastbound I-376 Closure Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Bates Street (Route 885) on-ramp to eastbound I-376 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Friday night, November 18 weather permitting.

The ramp from Bates Street to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Saturday morning as crews from Allison Park Contractors conduct emergency tunnel lighting repair work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From Bates Street, take Second Avenue westbound toward downtown Pittsburgh

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto 1st Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Additional weekend closures will occur to complete this work. Information will be provided in advance to all weekend closures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

