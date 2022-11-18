Air Quality permits under review, published 11/17/2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Butler County

Shell Rock Soy Processing, 30340 220th St., Shell Rock.

Project No. 22-236, Modification of the permits for the soybean processing plant. This project was to modify the stack parameters and equipment and add a second fire pump. The public comment period ends December 18.