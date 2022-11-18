MDA Seeks Feedback on the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input on a draft application for the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until December 12, 2022. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.

The goal of the LFPA program is to purchase local food from socially disadvantaged farmers and distribute this food to underserved communities throughout the state. The draft application outlines the proposed requirements and application process for this program and funding. Feedback is welcome from potential applicants to the program along with others interested in community food systems, including farmers, food hubs, economic development agencies, and hunger relief networks.

The public input sessions will be held at the following times using Zoom. The same information will be presented at each session.

November 30, 2022

4:30-5:30 p.m.

December 1, 2022

12-1 p.m.

December 7, 2022

10:30-11:30 a.m.

December 8, 2022

1-2 p.m.

Minnesota’s $3.82 million LFPA funds are available as part of a cooperative agreement program that the MDA has signed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service. The LFPA program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

