Public Comment: Draft Rulemaking for Chapter 7 Racing - Maine Harness Racing Commission

MAINE, November 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 18, 2022

The public hearing will be December 20, 2022.

STATUTORY AUTHORITY: 8 MRS Sections 263-A; 268; and 279-A

COMMENT DEADLINE: December 30, 2022, 11:59 P.M.

PRINCIPAL REASON(S) OR PURPOSE FOR PROPOSING THIS RULE

Steward's List, Sec. 7: Allowing a horse not to have to qualify after making a break off a qualifier.

Claiming Procedure, Sec. 17: Eliminates claiming authorizations and allows for a claimant to withdraw a claim 10 minutes prior to the start of the race, and provides it is a level 2 violation if a person associated with the owner or trainer of a claimed horse to disrupt the process of the claim exchange.

Conditioned races, Sec. 18: Allows for a Track Master Classification to be part of writing classes.

Declaration Requirements, Sec. 23: Encourages entering a horse online to promote this type of entry. Provides that it is a level 2 violation if the owners of a horse are not fully licensed by the Commission prior to declaration.

Draw, Sec 30: Adds Random Draw by USTA as a method to Draw for post positions and provides that if necessary to reopen a race, notice of the same will be made at least once by text message alert.

Falling or Unseating Driver, Sec. 45: Adds language that any horse that falls on the Track will be scratched regardless of the approval of a State Veterinarian.

Driving Violations, Sec. 53: Adds unnecessary conversation among drivers on the track and failure to wear helmets with fastened chinstraps as conduct detrimental to the sport.

Racing Objections Sec. 55: Extends the time to object or complain about a driving violation or other misconduct to a judge to before the race is declared official.

Minor changes and clarifications to the following Sections: 6 - Race Meet Standards and Eligibility; 12 Condition Sheets; 18-A Maine Owned or Bred Races; 46 Duties of Trainer; 52 Admission to the Paddock; 57 Contested Races and Unsatisfactory Drives; 58 Placing Offending Horses

The proposed changes above will promote and ensure the efficiency and integrity of racing meets.

The proposed changes will be beneficial to the Harness Racing Industry by means of using the United States Trotting Association rules and changing language in the MSHRC rules to make the existing rules more definite for both the participants, as well as the officials. The changes are to keep current with the more modern technology that is available such as microchipping, freeze branding, changes to the Draw process, trainer electronic eligibility documentation.

Draft Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Proposed Rule Changes to Chapter 7 (PDF)

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: (207) 827-7568