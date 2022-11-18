Submit Release
Protection from Harm Administrative Secretary Position

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 01:45pm

DIDD is seeking to fill an Administrative Assistant position for the Protection from Harm division. This position will be located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Providing administrative support to the Middle Investigations Coordinator and a team of up to 18 Investigators
  • Completing letters and weekly reports using MS Word and Excel
  • Sending periodic emails using MS Outlook
  • Managing office equipment and supplies
  • Managing of a fleet of seven vehicles
  • Communicating with external entities including Providers, Law Enforcement and other statewide entities
  • Running various reports in SharePoint

 

Qualifications:

  • High School Diploma
  • Valid driver license
  • Professional experience supporting a team

 

The ideal candidate shall have excellent verbal and written communication skills, the ability to multi-task and meet deadlines, organize and prioritize assignments, work independently and have flexibility in their work schedule, and superior customer service and computer skills. Previous experience supporting an investigative team and interaction with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is desirable but not required.

 

How to Apply:

External Candidates: Visit stateoftn-careers.ttcportals.com>Scroll down to "Search all Jobs">Search for Job ID #40126

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers

