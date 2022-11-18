Billion Dollar Beauty Entire Line Certifies Vegan With BeVeg
Billion Dollar Beauty certifies their entire product catalog to the BeVeg Vegan Certification, a Vegan trademark under ISO accreditation & global acceptance.
By participating in the BeVeg Vegan Certification process, we are consciously continuing our commitment to create the highest quality cosmetics from sources we feel confident in”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High performance and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, Billion Dollar Beauty's entire line Certifies Vegan with BeVeg Vegan Certification. Billion Dollar Beauty have certified their entire product catalog to the BeVeg Vegan Certification standard, a global public health and safety standard for Vegan label claims through third party audits to independently certify the products are truly Vegan, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.
— Natalie Plain, CEO & Founder
CEO & Founder, Natalie Plain, "By participating in the BeVeg Vegan Certification process, we are consciously continuing our commitment to create the highest quality cosmetics from sources we feel confident in."
Billion Dollar Beauty's entire line Certifies with to earn Vegan certification, by completing a five-step process to verify that each of their products do not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished products; that they come from a manufacturing facility that have been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); that there is no animal testing conducted; and the products are considered cruelty-free.
Billion Dollar Beauty and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg Vegan trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.
“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on Billion Dollar Beauty products, consumers can rest assured that the products are truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit,” said Carissa Kranz, Esq. founder and CEO of BeVeg. “With Veganism, plant-based and flexitarian diets continuing to rise around the world, being able to trust product claims such as ‘Vegan’ is becoming more important than ever before, as these words are often used loosely and interchangeably making for often misleading and misbranded claims.”
The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.
About Billion Dollar Beauty
Launched in 2004 from her LA home, Billion Dollar Beauty CEO & Founder, Natalie Plain, established BDB to expand the accessibility of high performance, cruelty-free cosmetics to anyone at home. Now, nearly two decades later, Billion Dollar Beauty products are loved by beauty beginners & professionals around the world.
About BeVeg International
BeVeg International is the world’s leading Vegan certification company. BeVeg is ISO accredited and recognized by the world accreditation forum for its internationally accredited Vegan standard. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that develops and publishes international standards. BeVeg is accredited under ISO 17065 as a published Vegan standard for Vegan conformity assessment. BeVeg is a global Vegan network that brings legal credibility to Vegan label claims, which inherently raises the standard of consumer transparency, bringing integrity to a process that was once (before BeVeg) legally deficient. Learn more about Vegan product certification.
