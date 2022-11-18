Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Nov. 18

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 718, which designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education, and Senate Bill 725, which modifies provisions relating to ground ambulance services.
