Pelosi Statement on New House Democratic Leadership

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement on the new candidates for House Democratic leadership:

 

“Yesterday, I said on the Floor that the time has come for a new generation to lead our magnificent House Democratic Caucus.  It is with pride, gratitude and confidence in their abilities that I salute Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar for being ready and willing to assume this awesome responsibility.

 

“In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation.  Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power.  

 

“A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress.”

 

# # #

 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


