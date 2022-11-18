DNR enforcement actions, published 11/17/2022

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Fremont County

Smith Waste Solutions

Ensure all employees are properly certified by attending training and paying the certification fees to handle, transport, and apply manure; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Johnson County

Sunrise Village LLC and Havenpark Management LLC d/b/a Sunrise Village MHC LLC and Sunrise Village Mobile Home

Submit a permit application for a new wastewater treatment facility by September 2023; begin construction on a new wastewater treatment facility by March 2024 and finish by August 2025; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

Strahan Construction Company, Inc.

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

TK Development, LLC

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $3,500 administrative penalty.