Laura Viar selected for magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Laura Viar to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County.  
 
Viar’s new position will be effective on her swearing-in. She currently is the county attorney for Morris County.  

She fills a vacancy created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1. 
 
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.  
 
District magistrate judge appointment process  
 
To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:  
 

  • a resident of Morris County at the time of taking office and while holding office;  

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and  

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.  


The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.  
 
Term of office  
 
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.  
 
Nominating commission  
 
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Robin Volkman, Hope; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.  

