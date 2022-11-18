Resurfacing Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Delaware and Montgomery counties on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia Region.

The work locations are:



Delaware County

Darby Paoli Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Brooke Road in Radnor Township; and

Bryn Mawr Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and the Bryn Mawr Avenue bridge over Darby Creek in Newtown and Radnor townships.

Montgomery County



Lumber Street/Hoppenville Road between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Geryville Pike in Green Lane Borough and Marlborough Township;

Barndt Road between Old Sumneytown Pike and Route 563 (Ridge Road) in Upper Salford Township;

Yerkes Road between Route 29 (Collegeville Road) and the end of roadway and on Yerkes Road between Level Road and the end of roadway in Upper Providence and Lower Providence townships;

New Hanover Square Road between Bleim Road and the New Hanover Township line in Lower Pottsgrove Township; and

Davisville Road between Route 611 (Old York Road) and County Line Road in Upper Moreland Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. Local access All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

