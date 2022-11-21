4 Software Publishers Join Forces for a Special Photographers’ Black Friday Sale
Boinx, Gentlemen Coders, CYME and Creaceed today announce the launch and immediate availability of their special Black Friday Sale for photographersSARATOGA, CA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 21th to 28th, Mac photography enthusiasts will have the opportunity to discover and get the editions of Fotomagico (slideshow maker), Peakto (Photo organizer software), Avalanche (photo catalogs migration), Emulsio (video stabilization), Hydra (computational photography & HDR), RAW Power (workflow and editing for photographers) and more, with discounts up to 50%.
This special online space is designed to provide visitors a taste of what’s available in the realm of photography software.
This original alliance of Mac software publishers was launched in 2020, after a difficult year marked by COVID.
Frustrated by not being able to meet their public and partners, Gentlemen Coders, CYME and Creaceed had imagined a virtual meeting around photo solutions.
While the effects of the pandemic have faded, we are not back to the time before, and digital meetings remain valuable. That's why this year, the publishers are expanding their alliance with the addition of Boinx.
Availability
The event page is here: https://cyme.io/photo-software-show/
Event dates: November 21-28, 2022
About Boinx (https://boinx.com/)
Boinx Software International GmbH is a German computer software company, incorporated in Germering, in the greater Munich metropolitan area. Boinx has historically specialized in software for Apple Inc. platforms. In 1996 Boinx Software was founded by the brothers Achim and Oliver Breidenbach, following their passion for Mac-based software. The company roots go back to 1976 when their father brought the first Apple I computers back to Europe after meeting Steve Jobs.
Boinx Software has gained public attention by winning several Apple Design Awards for apps like BoinxTV, mimoLive, iStopMotion and FotoMagico.
About Creaceed (https://creaceed.com/)
Creaceed is a Belgian company made up of a small and passionate team that has been making apps for over 10 years, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning, note taking, and photo and video processing. Apps like Hydra, Emulsio, and Prizmo (text recognition) have been awarded by the press and featured by Apple on multiple occasions.
About CYME (https://cyme.io)
After Avalanche, Peakto is the second avant-garde software created by CYME in response to the needs and wants of photographers worldwide. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Claudia Zimmer, Matthieu Kopp and Thomas Ribreau, CYME's mission is to deploy innovative features that will both serve the Mac photography community and help protect our planet. Constantly working to enrich Peakto with solutions to save our best photos, in good quality and without duplication; to encourage digital sobriety by keeping only our best images; and to facilitate the sharing of our best images and memories; CYME strives to continuously deliver ingenious and environmentally friendly features and benefits.
About Gentlemen Coders (https://www.gentlemencoders.com/)
Gentlemen Coders develops and distributes software for professional and enthusiast photographers. Focusing exclusively on Apple platforms, the company offers unparalleled integration with Apple’s built-in services on macOS and iOS, maximizing customers’ investment in Apple devices and services. Gentlemen Coders’ products consistently deliver high-quality image processing, innovative workflows, intuitive organizational tools, and high performance. Gentlemen Coders was founded by Nik Bhatt, former Senior Director of Engineering at Apple, and the former Chief Technical Officer of the Apple Photo Apps group.
Press Contacts
Claudia Zimmer (c.zimmer@cyme.io)
Allison Reber (a.reber@cyme.io)
Nik Bhatt
Gentlemen Coders
info@gentlemencoders.com